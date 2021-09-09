Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Purchases Shares of 167,600 Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 167,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,865,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAMR. Baskin Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,006,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $397,000. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $329,000.

Get Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners alerts:

NYSE:BAMR opened at $60.43 on Thursday. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. has a 1-year low of $47.98 and a 1-year high of $85.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.88.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.