Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Sells 10,351 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,351 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $12,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 298.3% in the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 199,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,095,000 after buying an additional 149,617 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 111.2% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 23,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 12,526 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 5.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Sun Life Financial by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,371,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,796,000 after buying an additional 28,700 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Sun Life Financial by 32.4% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 14,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial stock opened at $51.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.94. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.53 and a 52 week high of $55.07. The firm has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.4386 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.93%.

SLF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a C$64.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. TD Securities decreased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$50.96 price objective (down from C$73.00) on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.90.

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

