Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Sells 1,600 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd decreased its position in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in HSBC were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in HSBC by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,814,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,293,000 after buying an additional 150,490 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of HSBC by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in HSBC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HSBC shares. DBS Vickers upgraded HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Investec raised HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup raised HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, upgraded shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

HSBC stock opened at $26.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $106.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.59. HSBC Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $32.43.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. HSBC had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.55 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.74%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

