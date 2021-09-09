Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Sells 32,342 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lowered its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,342 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $10,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Holderness Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% in the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 26,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 67,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 38,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $43.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $179.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.36. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $51.41.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.66) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.45%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.86.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

