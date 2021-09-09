Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Sells 3,552 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,450 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,552 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $14,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 92,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,345,000 after buying an additional 21,017 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 4.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 14.5% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 176,268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,864,000 after purchasing an additional 22,309 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 7.5% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,447,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,114,000 after acquiring an additional 241,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1,321.7% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,170,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,128 shares in the last quarter. 41.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMO opened at $101.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.02. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $56.96 and a twelve month high of $106.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.32.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 22.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.848 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.16%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BMO. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.27.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

