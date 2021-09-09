Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Sells 6,310 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lessened its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,310 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in MetLife were worth $6,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,112,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,594,000 after acquiring an additional 160,668 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of MetLife by 4.8% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 496,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,742,000 after acquiring an additional 22,605 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in shares of MetLife by 638.3% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 263,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,023,000 after acquiring an additional 227,887 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of MetLife by 11.2% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 128,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,805,000 after acquiring an additional 12,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC raised its holdings in MetLife by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 7,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on MET. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.92.

NYSE:MET opened at $60.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.43. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.19 and a 1 year high of $67.68. The company has a market capitalization of $52.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. MetLife had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $18.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

MetLife declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.