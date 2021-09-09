Jefferies Financial Group Cuts PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) Price Target to $36.00

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) had its price target decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut PetIQ from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Get PetIQ alerts:

PETQ stock opened at $27.36 on Wednesday. PetIQ has a 52-week low of $23.68 and a 52-week high of $46.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.53.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.07). PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 5.31% and a negative net margin of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $271.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.61 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that PetIQ will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PetIQ news, CFO John Newland sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $165,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,682 shares in the company, valued at $2,153,042.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael A. Smith sold 13,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.53, for a total value of $532,469.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,470 shares of company stock worth $2,060,474 in the last quarter. 8.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PETQ. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of PetIQ by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 558,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,412 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of PetIQ by 3.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of PetIQ by 8.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PetIQ by 135.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after buying an additional 51,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PetIQ by 3.5% in the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 108,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.