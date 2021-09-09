Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY)

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Aperam in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now anticipates that the company will earn $7.62 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.56.

Get Aperam alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on APEMY. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Aperam to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aperam in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aperam from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aperam in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aperam in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

APEMY stock opened at $61.52 on Wednesday. Aperam has a fifty-two week low of $26.40 and a fifty-two week high of $65.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 3.04.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $2.1075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 3.35%. Aperam’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.24%.

About Aperam

Aperam SA engages in the production of stainless steel products and value added products, which include electrical steel, nickel alloys, and specialties. It operates through the following segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The Stainless & Electrical Steel segment deals with the production of stainless steel products in Europe (Belgium and France) and of a wide range of flat stainless and electrical steel and special carbon products in Brazil.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Aperam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aperam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.