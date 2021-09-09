JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $86.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of JFrog from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of JFrog from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of JFrog in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 208.5% during the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 210,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,597,000 after acquiring an additional 142,480 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 29.3% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 265,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,063,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 13.1% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,299,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,162,000 after acquiring an additional 150,605 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 542.9% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 32,180 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 2,280.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 392,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,414,000 after acquiring an additional 375,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.03% of the company’s stock.

JFrog stock opened at $37.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -91.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.77. JFrog has a 12-month low of $33.38 and a 12-month high of $95.20.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

