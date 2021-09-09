John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Plans $0.12 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.123 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th.

Shares of NYSE HPI opened at $21.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.70 and a 200-day moving average of $20.93. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $17.89 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. It seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing its assets in preferred stocks or other preferred securities, including convertible preferred securities.

