John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:PDT)

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0975 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th.

Shares of PDT stock opened at $17.31 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.05. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.14% of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

