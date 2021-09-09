Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.860-$0.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Johnson Controls International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.640-$2.660 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised shares of Johnson Controls International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.13.

JCI stock opened at $75.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Johnson Controls International has a one year low of $39.79 and a one year high of $75.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.01.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $12,049,320.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

