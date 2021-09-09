Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) is O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,164,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363,637 shares during the period. Johnson Controls International accounts for about 1.6% of O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $79,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 14.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,296,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,765,000 after buying an additional 3,765,174 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 283.7% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,784,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798,004 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 103.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,372,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736,663 shares during the period. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at $132,333,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 69.6% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 3,080,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,630 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Shares of JCI traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.99. 128,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,193,871. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.01. The company has a market cap of $54.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $39.79 and a 1-year high of $75.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JCI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.13.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $12,049,320.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.