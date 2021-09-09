JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) a €187.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €187.00 ($220.00) target price on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HNR1 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €174.00 ($204.71) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €190.00 ($223.53) price target on Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €172.30 ($202.71).

Shares of FRA HNR1 opened at €157.50 ($185.29) on Monday. Hannover Rück has a 1 year low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a 1 year high of €116.37 ($136.91). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €148.55 and its 200-day moving average is €148.88.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

