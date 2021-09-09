JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Price Target to $54.00

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $71.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Big Lots from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Big Lots from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group cut Big Lots from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Big Lots from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Big Lots from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.40.

Shares of BIG stock opened at $46.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.97 and its 200-day moving average is $63.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.31. Big Lots has a 52 week low of $42.05 and a 52 week high of $73.23.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 4.20%. Big Lots’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Big Lots will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Big Lots declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, August 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 29.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Big Lots news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $122,540.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,040,817.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Big Lots in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Big Lots in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Big Lots in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Big Lots by 232.8% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Big Lots in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

