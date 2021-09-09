JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN)

Equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 104.55% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Wedbush lifted their target price on Hyzon Motors from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

NASDAQ HYZN opened at $8.80 on Thursday. Hyzon Motors has a fifty-two week low of $6.02 and a fifty-two week high of $19.95.

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts predict that Hyzon Motors will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hyzon Motors stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 301,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.12% of Hyzon Motors at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

About Hyzon Motors

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Hyzon Motors Inc

