JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SMEGF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Friday, August 6th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Siemens Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

SMEGF stock opened at $27.43 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.91. Siemens Energy has a 12 month low of $20.65 and a 12 month high of $42.06.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and power and distribution transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, circuit breakers, surge arresters, disconnectors, bushings, instrument transformers, coils, transmission systems, and digitalized products for power transmission.

