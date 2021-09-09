JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 53,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the second quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 18,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 10,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. 69.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.06.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $158.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.78. The stock has a market cap of $473.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $91.38 and a 12-month high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.