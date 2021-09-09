JulSwap (JULD) Trading Down 18.3% This Week

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded up 15.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. One JulSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0275 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, JulSwap has traded 18.3% lower against the US dollar. JulSwap has a market capitalization of $15.39 million and approximately $560,432.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About JulSwap

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 559,167,136 coins. The official website for JulSwap is julswap.com . JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap . JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

JulSwap Coin Trading

