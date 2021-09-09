Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Acquires 7,415 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 99,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,415 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company comprises 2.3% of Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% in the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 547.0% in the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WFC traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.57. 568,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,690,672. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.36. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $51.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.98.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 145.45%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.86.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

