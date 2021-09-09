Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 55.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,575 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PNC. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 112,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. 55I LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 49.3% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $773,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,770,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,700 shares of company stock valued at $868,686. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded up $1.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $193.23. 41,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,770,163. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.58 and a 52-week high of $203.88. The company has a market capitalization of $82.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.34.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.62%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Odeon Capital Group lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wolfe Research raised The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $194.00 to $252.00 in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $189.50 price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.20.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

