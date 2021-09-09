Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Takes $644,000 Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 1,065.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,265,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,813,741 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 22.1% during the second quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 18,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the first quarter worth approximately $260,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the first quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.9% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 14,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CMC traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.40. The company had a trading volume of 5,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,397. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.30. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $18.67 and a 52 week high of $36.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.18 and its 200 day moving average is $30.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMC shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Commercial Metals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Commercial Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.70.

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

