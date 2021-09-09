JustBet 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $7,508.00 (WINR)

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. During the last seven days, JustBet has traded down 10.5% against the dollar. One JustBet coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. JustBet has a market capitalization of $1.27 million and $7,508.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.15 or 0.00068887 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.38 or 0.00133653 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.93 or 0.00194819 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,554.36 or 0.99739769 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,342.56 or 0.07161226 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.42 or 0.00855724 BTC.

JustBet Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,050,613 coins. The official website for JustBet is app.just.bet . JustBet’s official message board is medium.com/@Just_Bet . JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

