K3 Business Technology Group (LON:KBT) Trading Down 1.4%

K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT)’s stock price dropped 1.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 180 ($2.35) and last traded at GBX 180 ($2.35). Approximately 7,840 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 9,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 182.50 ($2.38).

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 200.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 187.13. The firm has a market cap of £80.52 million and a P/E ratio of -7.14.

In other K3 Business Technology Group news, insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.48) per share, with a total value of £9,500 ($12,411.81).

K3 Business Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical software and cloud solutions to the supply chain sector primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Own IP, Global Accounts, and Third-Party Products. The company offers K3|imagine, a cloud-native, ERP agnostic, and commerce and data platform; K3|fashion, a concept-to-consumer solution; K3|dataswitch, an integration engine; and K3|pebblestone, as well as SYSPRO and Sage products.

