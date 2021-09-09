Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

KDMN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Kadmon from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kadmon in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kadmon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Kadmon in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.83.

Get Kadmon alerts:

Shares of KDMN opened at $9.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 9.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.24. Kadmon has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $9.20.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.34 million. Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 260.49% and a negative net margin of 5,961.77%. As a group, analysts predict that Kadmon will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Kadmon by 2.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 120,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Kadmon by 29.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,266,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,379,000 after buying an additional 1,192,011 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Kadmon by 13,098.0% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 1,443,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,586,000 after buying an additional 1,432,400 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kadmon by 3.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,368,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,297,000 after buying an additional 50,050 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kadmon by 49.7% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 193,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 64,083 shares during the period. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kadmon Company Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing small molecules and biologics to address unmet medical need. The company’s clinical pipeline includes treatments for immune and fibrotic diseases as well as immuno-oncology therapies. The firms late-stage product candidate KD025, which is an orally administered selective inhibitor of Rho-associated coiled-coil kinase engages in development for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Kadmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.