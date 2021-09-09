Karah Herdman Parschauer Sells 7,336 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Stock

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 7,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.65, for a total value of $738,368.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,623,802.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $101.24. 366,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,177. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.06. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.32 and a fifty-two week high of $179.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.16 and a beta of 1.81.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($0.53). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 40.48% and a negative net margin of 97.79%. The company had revenue of $86.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.76 EPS for the current year.

RARE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $178.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.26.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RARE. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.