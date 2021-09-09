KeeperDAO One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.64 Million (ROOK)

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. During the last seven days, KeeperDAO has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. KeeperDAO has a total market cap of $130.17 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KeeperDAO coin can now be bought for about $210.76 or 0.00449262 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get KeeperDAO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00062921 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.55 or 0.00173832 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003024 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00015769 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00044772 BTC.

KeeperDAO Profile

ROOK is a coin. KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,226,310 coins and its circulating supply is 617,636 coins. The official website for KeeperDAO is app.keeperdao.com . KeeperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Keeper_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KeeperDAO is similar to mining pools for Keepers. By incentivizing a game theory optimal strategy for cooperation among on-chain arbitrageurs, KeeperDAO provides an efficient mechanism for large scale arbitrage and liquidation trades on all DeFi protocols. Keepers borrow funds from a communal pool of compatible assets. Anyone can borrow from the pool to leverage on-chain opportunities. Profits from the on-chain opportunity are returned to the pool. Profits are distributed between Keepers and Liquidity Providers (LPs). Liquidity providers are anyone who deposits assets to the liquidity pool. “

Buying and Selling KeeperDAO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeeperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeeperDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KeeperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KeeperDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KeeperDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.