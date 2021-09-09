Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $426.06

Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 426.06 ($5.57) and traded as low as GBX 421 ($5.50). Kenmare Resources shares last traded at GBX 425 ($5.55), with a volume of 285,861 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.19) price target on shares of Kenmare Resources in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 426.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 426.05. The company has a market cap of £466.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Kenmare Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.29%.

Kenmare Resources Company Profile (LON:KMR)

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells mineral sand products in China, Italy, the United States, and internationally. It operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The company's products include ilmenite, zircon, and rutile; and concentrates, including secondary zircon and mineral sand concentrates.

