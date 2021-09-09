KickToken [new] Trading Up 1.7% This Week (KICK)

KickToken [new] (CURRENCY:KICK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 9th. One KickToken [new] coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0148 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, KickToken [new] has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. KickToken [new] has a market cap of $22.07 million and $2.82 million worth of KickToken [new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00061303 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.20 or 0.00164541 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002919 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00014994 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00044036 BTC.

KickToken [new] Profile

KickToken [new] (CRYPTO:KICK) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2019. KickToken [new]’s total supply is 1,493,621,225 coins. KickToken [new]’s official Twitter account is @KickEcosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

