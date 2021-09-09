Kidder Stephen W Has $579,000 Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Kidder Stephen W lessened its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in General Mills were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,447,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827,146 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,347,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,359,000 after acquiring an additional 9,763,868 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,948,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,019,000 after acquiring an additional 177,865 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,784,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,025,000 after acquiring an additional 124,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,804,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $1,548,088.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,209,930.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GIS stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.42. 26,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,087,707. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.96 and a 52-week high of $64.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 53.83%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

