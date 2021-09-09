Kidder Stephen W Sells 6,586 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Kidder Stephen W reduced its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,586 shares during the period. Novartis makes up about 1.8% of Kidder Stephen W’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in Novartis were worth $5,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVS. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Novartis by 393.8% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,592,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,621,000 after buying an additional 2,067,642 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,608,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 80.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,250,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,870,000 after purchasing an additional 557,281 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 3.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,962,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,972,000 after purchasing an additional 304,823 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Novartis by 4,088.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 201,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,237,000 after purchasing an additional 196,839 shares during the period. 7.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $87.57 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $195.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a one year low of $77.04 and a one year high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.41 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 17.83%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NVS. Zacks Investment Research cut Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

