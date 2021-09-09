Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Price Target Increased to C$205.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$180.00 to C$205.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KXSCF. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Kinaxis from C$170.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities upped their price target on Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinaxis currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $215.60.

Shares of KXSCF stock opened at $156.78 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.33 and its 200 day moving average is $127.42. Kinaxis has a twelve month low of $101.82 and a twelve month high of $167.25.

Kinaxis, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription software. Its solutions include sales and operations, capacity, demand inventory, machine learning, and supply planning. The company was founded by Duncan Klett in 1984 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

