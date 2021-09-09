KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Equities analysts expect KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust reported earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.03. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover KKR Real Estate Finance Trust.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 51.55% and a return on equity of 11.24%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KREF shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.91 price target (down from $21.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.24.

In other news, Director Christen E.J. Lee sold 10,387 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total value of $224,878.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 262,324 shares in the company, valued at $5,679,314.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 87,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 41.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 506,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,947,000 after acquiring an additional 147,475 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 12.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 321,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,963,000 after acquiring an additional 35,218 shares during the period. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $352,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 309.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 793,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,154,000 after acquiring an additional 599,332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 516,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 619.94 and a current ratio of 619.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.72. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $16.01 and a 52 week high of $23.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.12%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.21%.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (KREF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.