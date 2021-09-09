KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KNOT Offshore Partners LP is engaged in owning, acquiring and operating shuttle tankers, designed to transport crude oil and condensates from offshore oil field installations to onshore terminals and refineries. KNOT Offshore Partners LP is based in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom. “

NYSE:KNOP opened at $17.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $589.73 million, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.71. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 1 year low of $11.86 and a 1 year high of $20.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.91). KNOT Offshore Partners had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 23.59%. On average, analysts expect that KNOT Offshore Partners will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the second quarter worth $27,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the second quarter worth $38,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the second quarter worth $55,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners by 292.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,654 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners in the first quarter valued at $186,000. 21.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile

KNOT Offshore Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of shuttle tankers under long-term charters. Its fleet consists of sixteen shuttle tankers, which are vessels designed to transport crude oil and condensates from offshore oil field installations to onshore terminals and refineries. The company was founded on February 21, 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

