Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

KKPNY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised Koninklijke KPN from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded Koninklijke KPN from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

KKPNY opened at $3.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.31. Koninklijke KPN has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $3.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.1577 per share. This represents a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th.

Koninklijke KPN Company Profile

Royal KPN NV operates as a supplier of telecommunications and information technology services. It serves customers at home and abroad with fixed and mobile networks for telephony, data and television. The company focuses on both private customers and business users, from small to large. It also offers telecom providers access to widely branched networks.

