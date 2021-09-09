Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) PT Set at €43.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €50.61 ($59.54).

Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a 12 month high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

