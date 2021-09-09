Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Shares Purchased by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,512 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PHG. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 7,728.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,264,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,857,000 after buying an additional 1,248,572 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,276,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,840,000 after purchasing an additional 383,794 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 835,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,676,000 after purchasing an additional 355,382 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 894.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,935,000 after buying an additional 203,843 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,611,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,452,000 after buying an additional 201,936 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Oddo Bhf raised Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

NYSE PHG opened at $47.46 on Thursday. Koninklijke Philips has a 52-week low of $43.93 and a 52-week high of $61.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.69.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.