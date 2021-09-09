Konomi Network Hits Market Capitalization of $20.55 Million (KONO)

Konomi Network (CURRENCY:KONO) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 9th. In the last seven days, Konomi Network has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar. One Konomi Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.91 or 0.00001981 BTC on major exchanges. Konomi Network has a market capitalization of $20.55 million and approximately $1.91 million worth of Konomi Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00059614 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.27 or 0.00162326 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002908 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00014567 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003781 BTC.

Konomi Network Profile

KONO is a coin. Its genesis date was March 7th, 2021. Konomi Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,669,368 coins. Konomi Network’s official Twitter account is @KonomiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Konomi is a full suite asset management solution for cross-chain crypto assets. Using Substrate as the development framework, the network aims to support more assets in the Polkadot ecosystem. Users could manage their crypto holding positions, trade assets and earn interest through decentralised money market products. Konomi also issues its native network token in order to kick start liquidity and decentralised governance. “

