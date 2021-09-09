KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $72.99

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €72.99 ($85.87) and traded as low as €70.50 ($82.94). KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA shares last traded at €72.30 ($85.06), with a volume of 3,429 shares.

Several brokerages recently commented on KWS. Pareto Securities set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Warburg Research set a €79.00 ($92.94) target price on shares of KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €73.25 ($86.18).

Get KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.80, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is €70.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is €72.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.44.

KWS SAAT SE & Co KGaA develops, produces, and distributes seeds for agriculture in Germany, rest of Europe, North and South America, and internationally. It operates through Corn, Sugarbeet, Cereals, and Vegetables segments. The Corn segment produces and distributes seed for corn, soybeans, and sunflowers.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.