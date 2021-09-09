Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $3,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 13,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,768,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 698,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $192,630,000 after purchasing an additional 11,485 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $307.07 on Thursday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $173.01 and a 12-month high of $309.28. The company has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $293.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.55.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on LH. Truist boosted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 price target on Laboratory Co. of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $273.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.52.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.