Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) Increases Dividend to $1.00 Per Share

Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75.

Lamar Advertising has decreased its dividend payment by 24.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $114.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.22. Lamar Advertising has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $116.54. The company has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.32. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 20.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on LAMR shares. TheStreet upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lamar Advertising from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.