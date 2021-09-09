Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $993.09 Million

Brokerages expect Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) to announce $993.09 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lamb Weston’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $978.00 million and the highest is $1.01 billion. Lamb Weston posted sales of $871.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will report full year sales of $4.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.00 billion to $4.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.16 billion to $4.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lamb Weston.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 75.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.67.

Shares of NYSE LW traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,082,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,797. Lamb Weston has a 12 month low of $61.00 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.52%.

In other Lamb Weston news, Director William G. Jurgensen purchased 2,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.65 per share, with a total value of $147,666.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,034,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $777,480,000 after acquiring an additional 221,233 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,773,273 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $465,672,000 after acquiring an additional 102,478 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 0.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,085,099 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $410,164,000 after buying an additional 37,603 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,671,926 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $296,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,470,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $279,928,000 after purchasing an additional 351,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

