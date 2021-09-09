Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.190-$0.270 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $390 million-$405 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $393.50 million.Lands’ End also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.350-$1.510 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on LE. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Lands’ End from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lands’ End from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of Lands’ End stock traded up $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $26.73. 3,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,244. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Lands’ End has a 12-month low of $12.20 and a 12-month high of $44.40. The company has a market cap of $881.58 million, a PE ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 2.63.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Lands’ End had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 12.47%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lands’ End will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lands’ End stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,824 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.18% of Lands’ End worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

About Lands’ End

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

