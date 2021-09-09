Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 17.42% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Latham Group Inc. is the designer, manufacturer and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools principally in North America, Australia and New Zealand. Latham Group Inc. is headquartered in Latham, NY. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Latham Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Latham Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Latham Group from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.38.

Shares of SWIM stock opened at $20.44 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Latham Group has a 1 year low of $19.46 and a 1 year high of $34.73.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $180.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Latham Group will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWIM. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Latham Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $146,055,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in Latham Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,430,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Latham Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,330,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Latham Group during the second quarter valued at about $56,751,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Latham Group during the second quarter valued at about $51,246,000. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Latham Group

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

