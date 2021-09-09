Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Hits New 12-Month High at $63.87

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $63.87 and last traded at $63.62, with a volume of 717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.07.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.43.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.65, a P/E/G ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.98.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 15.33%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Esam Elashmawi sold 21,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $1,183,356.34. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 124,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,748,967.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 17,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $996,253.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,456,544.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 210,307 shares of company stock worth $12,048,058. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LSCC. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 5,519.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $55,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 31.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 98.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.