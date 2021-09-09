Laurel Wealth Planning LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,159 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 5.3% of Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 12,069 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,139,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 51,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 46,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter.

IVW opened at $79.00 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $54.92 and a 52-week high of $79.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.57.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

