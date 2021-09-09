Laurel Wealth Planning LLC Lowers Position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lessened its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,626 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 32.8% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 20.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF stock remained flat at $$27.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,088. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.42. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 52 week low of $26.38 and a 52 week high of $28.86.

