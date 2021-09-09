Laurel Wealth Planning LLC Sells 1,537 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC reduced its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,537 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up about 0.8% of Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ESGU. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000.

Shares of ESGU stock opened at $103.50 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.43. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $72.68 and a one year high of $104.27.

