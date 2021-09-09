Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

LGRVF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Legrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank lowered Legrand to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

OTCMKTS LGRVF opened at $114.50 on Thursday. Legrand has a 1-year low of $75.25 and a 1-year high of $114.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.57 and a 200-day moving average of $101.56. The firm has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 1.19.

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter. Legrand had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Legrand will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Legrand Company Profile

Legrand SA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its services include the provision of control and command of electric power, cable management, power distribution, and voice-data-image distribution. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

