Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Acquired by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 29.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,227 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Lennar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEN stock opened at $100.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.33. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $69.41 and a twelve month high of $110.61. The company has a market capitalization of $31.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 11.02, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.59. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

LEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lennar from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Lennar from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Lennar from $121.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.74.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

